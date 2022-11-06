The campaign office of Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received two envelopes with “suspicious white power” and “abusive messages,” causing the FBI to be called, according to DailyMail.com.

The FBI and police were called to and were at one of Lake’s campaign offices from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, after a staffer had received two envelopes that contained a “suspicious white powder” and “threatening messages,” the campaign is considering an “attack,” according to DailyMail.

The report explained that Lake’s campaign believes this was a “terroristic attack, trying to intimidate Kari and the campaign staff.”

A DailyMail source familiar with the campaign also told the publication that one of the staffers “opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari,” adding that the employee noticed there was another package “exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it.”

A hazmat team and the bomb squad responded to the office, and the FBI reportedly took the “suspicious” substance for analysis.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed to the DailyMail that there were suspicious packages, and they will investigate.

Sergeant Phil Krynsky told the DailyMail:

Officers responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area….There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.

Lake is in a tight race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for the governorship.

Last month, it was reported that someone allegedly broke into Hobbs’ campaign office. Immediately afterward, the Hobbs campaign released a statement suggesting, without having any evidence, that Lake had something to do with the break-in. However, after an investigation, an illegal alien was ultimately accused of breaking into Hobbs’ campaign office.

Remember when @katiehobbs accused me of orchestrating a Watergate-style break-in of her campaign office? Well, it turns out it was a repeat-criminal here in our country illegally. RETWEET THIS. People must know. pic.twitter.com/tf1k2UJRFZ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.