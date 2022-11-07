Donald Trump Previews ‘Very Big Announcement’ on November 15

Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 presidential run on Monday, announcing his plan for a “very big announcement” on November 15.

RSBN / Rumble

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at his political rally in Ohio on Monday night.

The former president said he did not want to “detract” from the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, noting it is a critical “country-saving election.”

Trump has sent the media spinning as rumors circulated that he might announce his plan to run for office at his rally on Monday night, an announcement that would have certainly disrupted the Republican narrative going into the midterm elections.

On Friday, Trump also teased a potential run during a rally in Iowa.

“Now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Trump told the crowd in Sioux City. “Okay? Very, very, very probably. Very, very, very probably.”