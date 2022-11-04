Former President Donald Trump, who for months has hinted at running for president for a third time, told an Iowa crowd on Thursday evening that he will “very, very, very probably” announce his candidacy soon.

“And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very very very probably do it again,” Trump told the Sioux City crowd. “Okay? Very very very probably. Very very very probably.”

President Donald J. Trump: "I will very, very, very 'probably' do it again." The crowd goes wild chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" For the full rally join us on Rumble: https://t.co/k7TRAI8jry pic.twitter.com/CYXn4GIJ52 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 4, 2022

The crowd erupted with cheers, applause, and chants of “Trump” after Trump hinted at an imminent presidential campaign announcement.

Trump then told the crowd to “get ready,” for his upcoming announcement.

“Well get ready,” Trump said. “That’s all I’m telling you–very soon. Get ready.”

Currently, Trump’s focus is on the midterm elections and making sure voters deliver a “giant red wave” and give Republicans control of both the House and Senate.

Trump will travel to Pennsylvania for a rally on November 5 and hold a rally in Ohio on November 7, one day before Election Day.

Trump’s remarks come on the heels of his former adviser, Jason Miller, telling Just the News that he expects Trump’s 2024 announcement to come as soon as the new year.

“I hear him make a little noise. It could be pretty soon after the midterms,” Miller said. “My gut tells me it’s gonna be a little closer to the first of the year or maybe even just after the first of the year.”

