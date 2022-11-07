Former President Donald Trump says Republicans should pass legislation to “deport every illegal alien” that President Joe Biden’s administration has released into the United States.

During a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, for Republican J.D. Vance, who is running for the state’s open United States Senate seat against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Trump suggested that a Republican majority in the House and Senate should pass legislation to rapidly increase deportations for illegal aliens.

“We should pass legislation to deport every illegal alien that Joe Biden has allowed to unlawfully break into our country. We’re going to make America great again … first, we have to make America safe again. It’s not safe.”

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the Biden administration welcomed nearly 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior last month, alone. From February 2021 to August 2022, the Biden administration released 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

Trump’s former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan has estimated that Biden is deporting just one illegal alien for every 1,000 arriving in the U.S.

In addition, Trump called again for the death penalty against drug dealers and human traffickers, noting that over the course of a drug dealer’s life, they are estimated to kill about 500 people on average.

“I am calling for the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers, which will, upon its passage, reduce drug distribution and reduce crime in our country by a minimum of 75 percent on the first day that this policy is instituted,” Trump said.

