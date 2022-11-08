Democrat Wes Moore Wins Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Wes Moore, an author endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Tuesday’s Maryland gubernatorial race.

“Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black chief executive,” the Associated Press announced just after 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. “Moore will succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.”

Moore faced off against Cox for outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) seat in the November 8 midterm election. Cox, an attorney and Maryland state delegate, was an advocate of “low taxes, school choice, and no more lockdowns,” said former President Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Moore pulled through in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.

The Democrat gubernatorial candidate was seen out and about on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments for why he deserved to be elected the state’s next governor, ABC 7 reported.

“Despite polls in his favor, he’s running as though he is 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.

