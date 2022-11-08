Democrat Wes Moore Wins Maryland Gubernatorial Race

(From L) Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, US President Joe Biden, US First Lady Jill Biden and US Senator Chris Van Hollen acknowledge the crowd during a rally on the eve of the US midterm elections, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Wes Moore, an author endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Tuesday’s Maryland gubernatorial race.

“Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black chief executive,” the Associated Press announced just after 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. “Moore will succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.”

Moore faced off against Cox for outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) seat in the November 8 midterm election. Cox, an attorney and Maryland state delegate, was an advocate of “low taxes, school choice, and no more lockdowns,” said former President Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Moore pulled through in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.

The Democrat gubernatorial candidate was seen out and about on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments for why he deserved to be elected the state’s next governor, ABC 7 reported.

“Despite polls in his favor, he’s running as though he is 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.

President Joe Biden concluded his political rallies for the midterms at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.

Biden’s comment was reminiscent of one of his several racially insensitive comments he has made about black people over the years.

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said in 2019 during a speech in Iowa on the campaign trail.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.