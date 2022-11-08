New York Times: ‘Breathe Like a Baby’ to ‘Soothe Election Stress’

The far-left New York Times advised its readers about how to “soothe election stress” in a guide published to Twitter on Tuesday night, ahead of a highly anticipated red wave.

“Elections and anxiety often go hand in hand,” the publication tweeted before offering five “evidenced-based strategies that can help you cope.” The Times posted the graphic around 6 p.m., just a few hours before the beginning of election projections.

One of the suggestions is for people triggered by the night’s election results to “breathe like a baby.”

“Focus on expanding your belly as you breathe, which can send more oxygen to the brain,” the Times instructed.

The publication also recommended trying “five finger breathing” and “plung[ing] your face into a bowl with ice water.”

“Trace the outside of your hand with your pointer finger. When you trace up, breathe in, and when you trace down, breathe out,” the graphic reads. “Cool down. Plunge your face into a bowl with ice water for 15 to 30 seconds.”

The graphic further suggests going for a “walk around the block” to “offer some relief for an uneasy mind” and limiting scrolling on social media.

The graphic garnered a swath of mocking replies from conservatives and media personalities, who accused the Times of bordering on parody and coddling its audience.

“You think that this is The Babylon Bee but no,” tweeted Monica Crowley, former assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under former President Donald Trump.

Are your readers so soft that they need a safe space to crawl into if the results don’t go their way? https://t.co/ewhSATBXU4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 8, 2022

“Are your readers so soft that they need a safe space to crawl into if the results don’t go their way?” political commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

Nothing is going to stop this from coming tonight: pic.twitter.com/uI4kfRfHC5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 8, 2022

“Nothing is going to stop this from coming tonight,” wrote Libs of TikTok, a popular account known for exposing the outrageous behavior of radical leftists.