A pro-New York City Mayor Eric Adams group donated $10,000 to Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin on the eve of Election Day.

Striving for a Better New York, a political action committee (PAC) closely aligned with Adams and headed by a close ally, Rev. Alfred Cockfield II, donated $10,000 to Zeldin on the eve of election night, according to reports.

The PAC’s treasurer Carmen Sterling posted the wired transfer on the Board of Election’s website Monday night, as the campaign committees must report any new donation within 24 hours in the final two weeks of the election.

According to the New York Post, the “donation will surely raise eyebrows,” as Cockfield has been considered a close and early supporter of the mayor, according to sources. The mayor has been publicly backing Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But anonymous sources who allegedly have longtime ties to Adams have recently said that he is hopeful Zeldin will beat the incumbent Democrat so the two can advance his crime and public safety initiatives.

Evan Thies, a representative for Adams, told the Post that the mayor supports Hochul and the donation from his close ally has nothing to do with him:

The Adams campaign has no connection whatsoever to this PAC. Mayor Adams strongly supports Governor Hochul for election because she will work hard to keep our state safe—and he is extremely disappointed that money would be spent to support her opponent, who would endanger us by opposing the common sense gun laws we need to reduce crime.

Despite what Adams’ representative said, Zeldin welcomed the support from the pro-Adams group:

New Yorkers of all walks of life – Republicans, Democrats and Independents are fed up with the direction of our city and state, and are supporting our rescue mission to Save Our State. I’m humbled by this outpouring of support from those of all walks of life and look forward to serving as a Governor for all New Yorkers.

Cockfield is currently the pastor at God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, and the PAC has backed Adams’ agenda, as well as moderate Democrats running for office.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.