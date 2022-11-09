Alaska Results Won’t Be Decided for Two Weeks Under ‘Ranked Choice’

UNITED STATES - JULY 19: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, attends the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine federal regulatory authorities governing the development of interstate hydrogen pipelines, storage, import, and export facilities, in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

Results in Alaska’s congressional elections will not be decided until November 23 — two weeks after Election Day — thanks to the state’s new ranked-choice voting system, which delays the tabulation of second- and third-choice selections.

As of Wednesday morning, challenger Kelly Tshibaka (R) held a narrow lead over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). But Tshibaka’s 44% was not enough to win an outright majority in the four-candidate race. If Murkowski wins enough second-choice votes — including from the 9.5% of voters who chose the lone Democrat in the race — then she will win and retain her Senate seat.

Likewise in the race for the state’s at-large congressional district. Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK), who took office in a special election earlier this year that was the first to feature the ranked-choice system, only won 47% of first-choice votes. Republican Sarah Palin finished second. The total Republican vote was more than a majority, but ranked-choice meant that Palin split the Republican vote with another GOP candidate, Nick Begich, and likely means that a Democrat will continue to represent a largely conservative state in the U.S. House.

Second and third choices will only be tabulated Nov. 23.

Murkowski, who once retained her seat through a write-in vote campaign after losing the Republican primary in 2010, is seen as a primary driver of, and beneficiary of, the ranked-choice system.

