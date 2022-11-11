‘Climate Hero’ Joe Biden Flies out for World Tour of Environmental Talks

President Joe Biden flew out of Washington late Thursday night to begin a series of meetings on global environmental and economic issues, as former U.S. vice president and climate activist Al Gore praised Biden as a “climate hero in my book.”

Attendance for a few hours Friday at the U.N.-sponsored climate conference, known as COP27, in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, opens the presidential trip where upwards of 40,000 attendees and official delegates are spending two weeks to debate climate and green energy issues.

The meeting has already heard the world should confront “climate change” the way it does deadly nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that ends further use of coal, oil and natural gas energy sources, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden will be hoping for a stronger reaction to his climate initiatives than other matters that came to the fore at last year’s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

On that occasion, the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly told close associates Biden made his own contribution to global supplies of natural gas when he farted “loudly” in front of her.

Next up on the around-the-world trip are meetings of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 (G-20) summit meeting for leaders of the world’s largest economies in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden climbed the steps to board Air Force One on the back off the U.S. commitment of some $375 billion for global disbursement over a decade to “fight climate change,” AP reports.

He was also greeted with news China’s Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit and meet Biden in their first in-person talks since the Chinese president sealed a historic third term as leader last month.

Speaking at the COP27 summit Wednesday, AP reports Al Gore gushed that Biden remains a “climate hero in my book,” adding “the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act represents the most significant pro-climate legislation ever passed by any nation in all of history.”

Biden leaves Washington with votes still being tallied in key races that will determine control of both chambers of Congress, with Republicans poised to retake the House of Representatives.