A man getting his oil changed at a Warner Roberts, Georgia, Walmart ran into woods behind the building after hearing a child scream and held the alleged kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived.

On Saturday, FOX News reported the incident, which occurred November 6, 2022.

The armed citizen, Kelcey Willis, was completing paperwork for a oil change when he heard the screams.

WGXA quoted Willis saying, “As buddy was filling us in to get our oil change we heard a little kid screaming so we turned to the corner down there and we seen him getting snatched out the car and the man was taking him behind the building. We though he was using the bathroom but it took him way too long to come back from behind the building.”

Willis waited, trying to ascertain the reason for the screams, then realized something was not right.

He said, “The screaming kept getting louder and louder and that didn’t sit right with us. My first instinct was to grab my gun and go get that kid out the woods.”

When Willis reached the child he saw 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay on top of him, allegedly choking him.

Willis pointed his gun at Doobay and ordered him to stop. He then held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived.

Reflecting on the incident, Willis said, “If I ain’t step in, and I ain’t react as fast as I did, the kid would probably be dead…. He would’ve choked the child cold.”

