President Joe Biden signaled that former President Donald Trump’s policy of America First took a hit in the midterm elections and that the United States would return to its role of global leadership.

“The Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we’re going to stay fully engaged in the world and we in fact know what we’re about,” Biden said proudly.

The president spoke about the latest results from the midterm elections during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia after meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Biden admitted that the full results of the midterm elections were unclear but that they “sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play.”

“America is working alongside our allies and partners to deliver real meaningful progress around the world,” he said. “At this critical moment, no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.”

He repeated that the elections sent a message around the world regarding the “strength and resilience of democracy” in America.

“The American people proved once again that Democracy is who we are, and it was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level,” he said.

The president said it was clear during his international travel and during his meetings with foreign leaders that they were following the midterm elections closely.

He said that the midterm elections proved to the world his assertion that America was “back.”

“On my first trip overseas last year, I said America was back. Back at home, back at the table, and back to leading the world,” he said. “In the year and a half that has followed, we have shown exactly what that means.”