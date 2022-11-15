Alleged Intruder Shot Dead While Trying to Enter Through Side Window

An alleged intruder was shot dead Saturday about 6:00 p.m. while trying to enter a San Antonio, Texas, home through a side window.

KSAT notes that the homeowner went out the back door to confront the intruder and fired two shots from a handgun, both of which struck the suspect in the chest.

Arriving officers performed CPR on the alleged intruder, as did EMS personnel, but he died at the scene.

FOX News reports that “several adults and multiple small children” were in the home when the incident occurred.

Police believe the homeowner and alleged intruder may have known each other. An investigation into the incident is underway.

