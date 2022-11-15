NBC News Urges Parents to Protect Their Children by Staying Away from the Unvaccinated

NBC News is urging parents to protect their children from seasonal illnesses, in part, by staying away from unvaccinated individuals.

During a discussion with NBC’s medical correspondent Dr. John Torres, the anchor asked about RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and why it hits children so hard.

While he said they do not exactly know, he pointed to several factors, including the premature nature of young children and those with potential airway problems, which can cause further issues.

However, during his explanation, the screen cut away to “Tips For Protecting Your Kids.” While it included the standard washing of hands and staying home if feeling unwell, NBC News also urged parents to get their children vaccinated for the coronavirus and flu, and it recommended parents to “avoid physical interaction with unvaccinated individuals,” specifically.

It remains unclear how NBC News justifies the final recommendation, given the fact that the Chinese coronavirus vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus, despite the initial misinformation touted by President Biden. Even PolitiFact rated Biden “Mostly False” after he asserted in an interview that vaccinated individuals do not spread the disease.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said in the December 14, 2021, interview. “The unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That’s the problem.”

Everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot or have a test. Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else?” he asked.

The quadruple vaccinated president would go on to contract the coronavirus.

That aside, the vaccine also does not prevent the vaccinated individual from contracting the virus, either — a fact Biden now knows all too well, even though he asserted otherwise during a CNN townhall last year.

He said [emphasis added]:

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations. [emphasis added]

That, of course, remains wholly untrue.

In March, Florida released guidance, recommending against coronavirus vaccinations for healthy children, despite the federal push for everyone eligible to get the jabs.