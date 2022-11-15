Report: UVA Shooting Suspect Faced Disciplinary Action from School

University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was facing disciplinary action from the school tied to failure to disclose a concealed weapon violation and refusal to cooperate with a school investigation into the matter.

Breitbart News reported that UVA police chief Timothy Longo used part of Monday’s press conference to explain that Jones had come to the attention of the school’s threat assessment team in September.

Longo noted, “Our office of student affairs reported to multidisciplinary threat assessment that they received information that Mr. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person who was unaffiliated with the university.”

He observed that Jones also came to the threat assessment team’s attention via alleged “involvement in a hazing investigation of some sort” and that Jones had “a criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation outside the city of Charlottesville in February of 2021.”

CNN noted, “UVA officials sought more information about both the claim that Jones had a gun and his misdemeanor conviction,” but Jones “repeatedly refused to cooperate.”

As a result, the threat assessment team had “escalated [Jones’] case for disciplinary action.”

Reuters observed that Jones allegedly shot and killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry on campus Sunday night, using a handgun. The White House responded to the incident by pushing an “assault weapons” ban.