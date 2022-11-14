White House Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After UVA Handgun Attack

The White House pushed for an “assault weapons” ban following a handgun attack that killed three people at the University of Virginia Sunday night.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred by UVA’s Culbreth Garage around 10:30 p.m., wounding two people and killing three.

The three fatalities were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry.

The shooting suspect, a former UVA football player named Christopher Darnall Jones, was apprehended Monday morning.

Reuters noted that Jones allegedly used a handgun in his attack. Moreover, they noted that in addition to second-degree murder charges, Jones faces “three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.”

FOX News observed that the White House reacted to the handgun attack by pushing an “assault weapons” ban.

The White House pointed to gun control that President Joe Biden signed after the May 24, 2022, Uvalde shooting, saying, “But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow.”

