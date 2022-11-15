Republicans Elect Steve Scalise to Be Next House Majority Leader

House Republicans elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Tuesday to serve as majority leader in the next Congress in anticipation that Republicans will narrowly clinch the chamber majority.

Unlike elections for some of the other top leadership positions, Scalise ran unopposed for the position and was elected via a voice vote rather than a secret ballot during the House Republican Conference’s closed-door elections on Capitol Hill.

Scalise, who has served in office for 14 years, said in a statement he was “humbled” to be chosen by his colleagues, and he vowed to pursue a congressional agenda focused on fighting inflation, border control, and crime.

“We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said.

Honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the House Majority Leader in the 118th Congress. It's time to get to work. My full statement ↓ pic.twitter.com/0KbmGKIS8N — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 15, 2022

Scalise continued:

We will also carry out the important oversight necessary to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their actions that undermine our national security and the rule of law. Millions of voters across America have elected us to address the problems facing our country, restore the American Dream, and get our country back on the right track, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work fighting for those families who are struggling as the new House Majority Leader.

Scalise will replace current House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), who has held the position for about four years.

The position of House majority leader is the second-highest ranking position in the chamber, behind only the speaker.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was selected as Republicans’ choice for speaker just prior to Scalise’s election, but the full House will need to vote to confirm McCarthy in January.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.