Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced Tuesday he plans to submit a motion to postpone Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Senate leadership vote on Wednesday until after the Georgia Senate runoff is concluded.

“Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia runoffs so we know who will be in our conference,” Cruz said on Twitter.

“Republican leadership needs a plan to fight the disastrous policies from the Biden admin,” Cruz added. “After a disappointing election, it’s ridiculous for Republicans to immediately rubber stamp the same leadership without having this discussion.”

Cruz’s strategy could succeed. McConnell stated Tuesday he has the votes to get reelected as GOP Senate leader but left open the timing of the vote.

“I have the votes. I will be elected,” McConnell said during a Tuesday press conference. “The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later.”

A group of Republicans has tried to prevent McConnell from holding the scheduled vote on Wednesday. A delay could likely aid McConnell’s opposition, giving the conference more time to be swayed by Sen. Rick Scott, who announced Tuesday he will oppose McConnell’s reelection.

“If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me,” Scott’s announcement read. “Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values… That is why I am running to be Republican Leader.”

“Like each of you, I am deeply disappointed by the results of the recent election,” Scott added. “Despite what the armchair quarterbacks on TV will tell you, there is no one person responsible for our party’s performance across the country.” For Scott to displace McConnell, he needs to win a simple majority of GOP senators. So far, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) have backed Scott. The vote will be held by a secret ballot and behind closed doors.