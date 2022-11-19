Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) has reportedly given him a significant raise and paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for trips on private jets for him and others.

“The National Action Network paid Sharpton $348,174 in 2021 as its president and CEO and gave him a hefty bonus of $278,503 — plus $22,117 worth of benefits for total compensation of $648,794, its latest tax filing shows,” the New York Post reported Saturday.

The outlet said that NAN also paid almost $1 million for trips in private jets and limousines.

His compensation in 2020 came to $347,183, which did not include a bonus, the Post reported.

NAN describes itself as “one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation.” It was founded in 1991 by Sharpton.

The organization claims it works to “promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.”

Sharpton reportedly received over $1 million from NAN in 2018, according to tax filings, and Sharpton’s organization reportedly paid over $80,000 to some of his relatives in 2019.

The Post article reported that a NAN spokeswoman explained Sharpton, senior charity staff members, and victims’ families used the private flights to attend gatherings, including funerals.

“The organization hauled in $7.3 million in revenue in 2021, down from $11.1 million the previous year when George Floyd was killed, sparking nationwide protests. NAN said it raised extra money in 2020 to fund its March on Washington — which it said cost more than $1 million — and to pay for funerals,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, the organization also reportedly continued paying several of his relatives.

“His daughter, Dominique, got $78,670 for membership work; his daughter, Ashley, took in $59,950 for social media duties and consulting; and his niece, Nikki, received $15,800 for special events,” the Post article continued.

NAN also reportedly gave a $2,400 scholarship to an unnamed individual.

Sharpton is known for his controversial rhetoric, “especially on racial issues,” Breitbart News reported in February 2020.

“He was blamed for encouraging antisemitic mobs in riots in Crown Heights, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, in the early 1990s,” the outlet noted.