At least five people were killed and at least 18 others wounded in an attack just before midnight Saturday on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CNN reports that the attack was carried with a firearm Club Q and 911 calls about the shooting started coming in at 11:57 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said police have located one individual in the club believed to be the suspect. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody,” she said.

NBC News also quoted Castro saying, “We have numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers. The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured.”

Club Q used a Facebook post to thank first responders:

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and… Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Colorado adopted background checks on private gun sales months after the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gabby Giffords’ gun control group describes Colorado’s background check gun control as “universal background checks,” which means private sales require the same background check as a retail sale.

Moreover, Colorado has a red flag law, a ban on the sale of “high capacity” magazines, and gun storage requirements, among other controls.

