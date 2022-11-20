Parents of Slain University of Idaho Student Stands by Ex-Boyfriend

The parents of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves stand by her ex-boyfriend Jack, describing him as part of “our family.”

Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death during their sleep on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The killer who stabbed the students is still on the loose.

On November 19, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Goncalves’ sister, Alivia, told Inside Edition that Goncalves and one of the other roommates called someone named Jack several times before the slayings occurred.

Alivia said, “At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again.”

On November 20, 2022, FOX News pointed out that Goncalves parents, Steve and Kristi, stand by Jack, whom they identify as Goncalves ex-boyfriend.

Kristi says that their daughter and Jack were about to get back together, and she believes they would have had a wonderful life.

She said, “We are supporting him, and we know in our hearts and our minds and our souls and the depths of our soul, Jack is hurting. Kaylee and Jack would have eventually been married. They would have eventually been married, and they would have eventually had children.”

Kristi added, “We love Jack, absolutely love Jack. We stand behind Jack 1,000 percent.”

