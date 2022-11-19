A relative of one of the University of Idaho students found dead Sunday has opened her own investigation.

Alivia Goncalves hopes to find the person who killed her sister, Kaylee Goncalves, and the young woman’s friends whose names were Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, Inside Edition reported Friday.

Her sister apparently called someone described as a young man named Jack several times the night of the slayings.

“At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again,” Alivia told the outlet.

Two additional roommates were at the scene but were unharmed in the attack that law enforcement believe was perpetrated by someone wielding some sort of blade.

Those roommates were not deemed suspects and have cooperated with officials’ investigation.

Retired Detective Phil Waters, who formerly worked for the Houston Police Department, told Inside Edition, “The use of an edged weapon is going to prevent any kind of real sounds that would awaken the other two girls.”

“If this person, and it appears to be they are, proficient with an edged weapon, the deaths would have occurred so quickly, that there would have been no opportunity for them to cry out,” he added.

Meanwhile, video footage captured the moments Goncalves and Mogen visited a food truck near campus before their deaths:

The four students were slain during what police called a “targeted attack,” and tensions in the community have grown as the killer remains at large, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“Many parking lots at the school are empty as students used the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as an opportunity to leave school early and get away from the area,” the outlet said.

