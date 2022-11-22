Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly dodged questions Tuesday on whether she and President Joe Biden would campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) leading up to his runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker.

“I haven’t made any decision yet,” Harris said Tuesday during her trip to Malaysia when she was asked about the possibility of going to Georgia with Biden to stump for Warnock. “I’m basically still trying to figure out what I’m doing tomorrow.”

The president and vice president maintained a semi-low profile before the midterm elections. Given Harris’ answer, it appears unclear whether either one of them will end up traveling to the Peach State before the runoff, scheduled for December 6.

This development comes as former President Barack Obama is set to campaign with the Democrat on December 1, before the runoff election the following week.

Former President Donald Trump, who recently launched his third presidential bid, has also not been to Georgia yet.

Compared to the 2020 elections, the outcome of the Georgia runoff has notably lower stakes this year, as the Democrats already have 50 seats locked down in the Senate; they will remain in the majority no matter the outcome.

However, if Walker were to win, it would bring the Republicans closer to gaining the majority in the 2024 elections and make the Democrats have to agree to a power-sharing arrangement for governing the upper chamber such as they currently have.

