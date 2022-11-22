Social Justice Advocate Shot Dead in Democrat-Run D.C.

Social justice advocate Kelvin Blowe was shot dead just before 5:30 a.m. in Washington, DC, Tuesday following a crash with a driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

The Washington Post reports the driver of the stolen car exited his vehicle and shot Blowe after the crash. “Authorities said they believe Blowe also possessed a weapon, as they recovered a gun next to his body.”

Blowe, a former Marine who served a 5-year-sentence for robbery, was working with DC Justice Lab to push for a reworking of the Washington, DC, criminal code. He believed people who committed identical crimes were punished to different degrees and he wanted change.

FOX 5 DC notes that the bill being pushed by the DC Justice Lab “passed on Tuesday, hours after [Blowe] was killed.”

WUSA 9 observes that DC crossed the threshold of 100 homicides in 2022 sooner than in any year since 2003.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out that DC has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a red flag law, “assault weapon restrictions,” waiting periods, a “large capacity magazine ban,” and “gun owner licensing,” among other controls.