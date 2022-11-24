Biden Protected by Very Guns He Says Have ‘No Redeeming Value’

President Joe Biden is protected by semiautomatic firearms yet told reporters Thanksgiving morning that he cannot understand how sales of semiautomatic guns continue, as they have “no social redeeming value.”

Biden said, “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value.”

Ironically, Biden is protected by semiautomatic handguns. The U.S Secret Service transitioned from Glock handguns to Sig Sauer pistols recently, and both Glock and Sig are semiautomatic pistols.

(Can you even imagine a world in which Secret Service agents are standing around with six-shot revolvers in their holsters?)

After criticizing semiautomatics, Biden pledged anew on Thanksgiving to ban “assault weapons.”

Ironically, again, Biden is protected by “assault weapons.”

Breitbart News reported that Biden was given a Secret Service detail during the 2020 presidential campaign and from that time till now, agents are around him 24/7 to keep him safe.

A source told Breitbart News such a detail meant Biden would be protected with semiautomatic pistols and rifles — perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms. There was also the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms being part of the equation. The latter category of firearms consists of submachine guns, such as the H&K MP5. (An MP5 is a true “assault weapon.”)

🚨BREAKING NEWS: President @JoeBiden is spending Thanksgiving demonizing gun owners and ALL semi-automatic firearms. "Nobody is trying to take your guns" is one of his biggest lies spewed to the American people. pic.twitter.com/7qoQNY6nFI — NRA (@NRA) November 24, 2022

Biden’s agents rely on semiautomatic platform firearms to protect him from bad guys, yet Biden criticizes such guns being for sale for average citizens who need to protect their own lives everyday. The key phrase: “No social redeeming value.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.