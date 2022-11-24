During comments to the press Thanksgiving morning, President Joe Biden criticized the sale of semiautomatic firearms saying it “has no social redeeming value.”

MSNBC published video of Biden saying, “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value.”

When the reporter asked Biden what he planned to do about it he said, “I’m going to try to get rid of ‘assault weapons.'”

Just yesterday, Biden pushed for “greater action” on gun control after a Walmart manager allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire on co-workers in Chesapeake, Virginia.

🚨 🚨 🚨 BIDEN: “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick.” pic.twitter.com/pFyQcNXklW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2022

Breitbart News noted the Biden White House pushed an “assault weapons” ban after the November 13, 2022, handgun attack resulted in the deaths of three of the university’s football players.

WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the gun control push the day after the UVA shooting, saying, “Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow.”

On October 16, 2022, Breitbart News observed that Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban after a Raleigh, North Carolina, attacker allegedly armed with a shotgun, killed five people.

