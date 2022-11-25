An overwhelming majority of voters believe one should have a “valid ID” to vote, November’s Harris Poll/HarrisX survey found.

The survey asked voters how they feel about a series of election integrity measures — from vote-by-mail to voter ID.

Most, 80 percent, said they believe that every voter should present a valid ID to vote, and even more, 88 percent, said that this right should be reserved for U.S. citizens only — not “undocumented aliens.” Just 12 percent believe they should be able to vote as well.

Americans also want to see changes to election law, as 63 percent oppose ballot harvesting. That includes 79 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents, and 44 percent of Democrats.

Sixty-nine percent of voters also believe there should be a “national law that all ballots in elections should be counted within 24 hours of election day” as opposed to the 31 percent who support allowing every state decide when to count. There is a consensus across the board, as 66 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents believe there should be a law requiring ballots to be counted in 24 hours.

However, the survey found that 69 percent of voters support early voting, and 59 percent support voting by mail. However, 41 percent believe an individual voting by mail should have a “specific excuse” to do so.

The survey was taken a week after the midterm elections — November 16-17, 2022, among 2,212 registered voters.

Former President Donald Trump, one week after the election, announced his 2024 candidacy and said during his speech that he will tackle election integrity issues in a second term.

“I will immediately demand voter ID, same day voting, and only paper ballots,” he said to applause. “Only paper ballots.”

“So simple,” he continued, adding, “we want all votes counted by election night.”

