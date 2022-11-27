Five-Time Deported Illegal Alien Sentenced to Less than 30 Years for Murdering Arizona Man

An illegal alien, deported five times from the United States, has been sentenced to less than 30 years in prison for murdering a man in Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2020.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with murdering 49-year-old Martin Lopez, who was the brother of his ex-girlfriend.

Last week, Cazares-Lopez was sentenced in Maricopa County for murdering Lopez and given 28.5 years in prison. Cazares-Lopez had pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and another count of stalking.

At the time of the murder, Cazares-Lopez had already been deported five times from the U.S. Sometime before the murder, Cazares-Lopez illegally re-entered the U.S. for the sixth time.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was outside his Phoenix, Arizona, home when Cazares-Lopez passed by in a vehicle and shot at him. Eyewitnesses said they heard gunshots and noticed Lopez on the ground.

Lopez died after having been rushed to a nearby hospital. Cazares-Lopez was also convicted of stalking his ex-girlfriend and was accused of threatening to burn her house down and murder her as well as her daughter.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.