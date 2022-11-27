FOX 5 reports gunshots erupted Saturday around 8 p.m. following a “dispute between a group of teenagers and young adults” near Atlantic Station, in Atlanta, Georgia.

One person was killed in the incident and five others wounded.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that the shooting occurred after “a group of people were escorted off the property by Atlantic Station security and off-duty Atlanta officers.”

The group then went to the 17th Street Bridge, where shots rang out.

Atlanta homicide commander, Lt. Germaine Dearlove, believes the ages of those involved in the dispute ranged from 15 to 21. He also indicated that “shots may have been fired from two separate groups.”

