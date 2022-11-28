Anthony Fauci’s Daughter Works for Leftist Organization Helping Groups Push Vaccines

One of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s daughters, Alison Fauci, is listed as a software engineer for a leftist organization that, in part, helps groups push coronavirus jabs on the American public.

It has been publicly known that the outgoing White House chief medical advisor’s daughter Alison or “Ali,” works as a software engineer, but her current line of work appears to align with the objectives touted by her father, who is among federal health officials who has been pushing vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus on the American public.

This coercive effort reached a breaking point in late 2021, after President Biden attempted to force millions of Americans to get the jab by enforcing it through an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule on employers, which the Supreme Court struck down in January. Biden’s attempt served as another broken promise, as he previously said as president-elect that he “wouldn’t demand” mandatory coronavirus vaccines on Americans.

While the major employer mandate has been struck down and individual states, such as Florida, have taken action to protect people from losing their jobs due to the jab, there is still a massive vaccine campaign being pushed by federal health officials and organizations, and Fauci’s daughter works for an organization that assists in that effort.

Ali Fauci, a graduate of Stanford, is listed as a senior software engineer Empower Project, which “helps communities, progressive organizations, and non-profits leverage their personal relationships to build power and dramatically expand the electorate.” She is described as someone who “is passionate about the intersection of tech and social good.”

Her bio reads:

Ali is a software engineer based in San Francisco. Previously, she worked on Twitter’s Android application for several years, as well as helping with applications for eye research at UCSF, scavenger hunt events, and access to social services in San Francisco. She is passionate about the intersection of tech and social good and excited to be a part of Empower Project’s work in this area. Outside of software, Ali works as an EMT in San Francisco, and previously led a morning workout group called November Project.

According to LinkedIn, she has been involved with the company since May 2022 and is focused on “building a React app and website with a small engineering team to help progressive groups in their organizing and outreach efforts, and supporting in house organizers and trainers who work with these organizations so they can use the tool effectively.”

The company itself lists several left-wing partners, including the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), the Sunrise Movement, Black Votes Matter, and various state chapters of the pro-abortion NARAL.

Connected to the Empower Project is the a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Empower Fund, which is focused on “promoting vaccine education, access and equity.” The Empower Fund actually teamed up with DHS Wisconsin to promote what it describes as “vaccine acceptance” via “Get Well Wisconsin,” with focuses on providing “coaching, software, and grants” specific “to COVID-19” to their partnerships.

“This approach would allow groups to utilize infrastructure that is already in place, particularly in Communities of Color, and ‘hit the ground running’ with relational vaccine messaging,” the website reads.

The “Get Well Wisconsin” plan also includes expanding their volunteer recruitment “so that we can directly enlist COVID-19 vaccination advocates in targeted geographic areas that might not be reached by partnerships or where partners need help building up volunteer capacity.”

Ultimately, the Empower Fund touts grant funds available for organizations in Wisconsin to help organizations battle coronavirus “misinformation.”

And indeed, the Empowerment Project’s website currently lists “Vaccine Access, Education and Equity” under current grant opportunities:

Organizing Empowerment Fund is excited to be partnering with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) on the vaccine rollout to use the proven strategy of Relational Organizing to reach communities who need access to the life-saving vaccines. Grant funding is available to 501(c)(3) organizations in Wisconsin who wish to engage in a Relational Organizing program around vaccine access, education and equity.

But the nonprofit’s sphere of influence goes far beyond that:

We support large national and local community organizations like Rock the Vote, WISDOM, ISAIAH, Michigan United, Down Home NC, Corazon, We are CASA, and hundreds more who are servicing communities highly impacted by the pandemic and are positioned to use relational organizing to make a difference.

Other partners of the Empower Fund include the Sunrise Movement, Faith in Public Life, Rock the Vote, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Wisconsin Voice, Civic Lab, Voices for Racial Justice, Move Texas, Turnout Nation, and many more.

The Empowerment Project is also involved with the progressive group CASA in Action, pushing individuals to get vaccinated though “Health Promoters.”

“Working primarily in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, they have mobilized thousands of Latino community members into signing up at nearby locations and getting vaccinated,” the Empower Project brags.

As the War Room reported, “Several of the organizations working with the Empower Fund are funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

According to a recent study from The Economist/YouGov, nearly a quarter of Americans are not vaccinated.

Anthony Fauci, however, ended his final White House press briefing with a word of warning to unvaccinated individuals, asserting that they are the individuals in danger. Notably, despite initial misinformation spread by the quadruple vaccinated president, the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting the virus, nor does it prevent one from spreading it.