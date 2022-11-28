House Democrats to Vote on Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries for Leader

House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday on whether election denier Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will be the next Democrat House leader.

Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to step down as Democrat leader, House Democrats have scheduled a vote on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to replace her in the position. Jeffries appears to be the chosen Democrat to win the coveted position.

A lawyer from central Brooklyn, Jeffries, 52, is a far-left Democrat who appears to have been hand-picked by Pelosi to lead the Democrats in the next Congress. Jeffries was first elected to Congress in 2013 and has served as the chair of the House Democrat Caucus since 2019.

Since 2016, Jeffries has denied the legitimacy of United States elections a total of nine times. He called the 2016 election “illegitimate,” and said it “artificially” made former President Donald Trump president.

Jeffries claimed in 2019 there was a “cloud of illegitimacy that continues to hang over” the Trump administration and that Democrats must “to try to figure out what the heck happened.”

Again in 2019, Jeffries claimed “the cloud of illegitimacy hanging over 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. grows stronger by the day.”

“History will never accept” Trump “as a legitimate President,” he tweeted in 2020.

Notably, in light of Jeffries being Pelosi’s chosen successor, his election-denying rhetoric matches Pelosi’s own position on the 2016 election. Like Jeffries, Pelosi falsely claimed in 2017 that “[o]ur election was hijacked. There is no question.”

Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

That Pelosi appears to have chosen a Democrat who has likewise promoted false election claims to succeed her as the House Democrat leader means Democrats will have to decide if they want to elect an election denier, considering the establishment media continually pointed out before the 2022 midterms that some Republican candidates questioned the 2020 election result.

Media bias appears to be shielding Jeffries from criticism. After Jeffries announced his bid for the leadership position, the media refused to note that Jeffries promoted false election claims, just like some Republicans did, according to the same media outlets.