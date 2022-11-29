Dark Money Recipient Sheldon Whitehouse Targets Conservative Partnership Institute

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) announced on Tuesday he would target the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) over concerns the conservative organization is allegedly violating IRS regulations.

“The Conservative Partnership Institute is a dark money hub for MAGA Republicans. CPI served as a cushy landing pad for the former president’s associates – many of whom attempted to overturn the 2020 election,” Whitehouse, the chairman of the Senate Finance Taxation and IRS Oversight Subcommittee, wrote on social media.

“CPI is also a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, which means that it absolutely can’t engage in any political campaign intervention.”

Citing an NPR report in which “experts” allege CPI is “pushing the boundaries of tax law by allegedly participating “directly” and “indirectly” in political candidates’ campaigns, Whitehouse continued, “If accurate, this abuse of tax laws cheats the public and demands congressional attention. I just wrote a letter to @CPInst to get to the bottom of this.”

This is not the first time Whitehouse has targeted CPI. He noted in his letter to CPI that he raised concerns in August about CPI’s alleged role in a “right-wing dark-money network seeking to undermine the future of democratic elections in the United States.”

In a statement for CPI, a spokesperson said, “the Conservative Partnership Institute fully complies with the IRS rules on tax-exempt organization activity. CPI does not engage in any political campaign activity.”

Whitehouse’s attacks against right-learning organizations appear to be partisan, as he rarely sets his sight on left-wing organizations that may be using dark money or skirting IRS law.

In September, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation executive Shalomyah Bowers was accused of “siphoning” off more than $10 million from donors.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against BLM seeking the organization’s compliance with Hoosier nonprofit law to ensure funds donated by Indiana residents are used for their intended purpose and “not for the personal benefit of BLM directors.”

New York Magazine reported in April that BLM leadership allegedly purchased a $6 million luxury mansion with chaos in southern California.

As Breitbart News has reported, despite Whitehouse repeatedly attacking “dark money,” he has frequently benefitted from dark money organizations such as the League of Conservation Voters and other leftist groups.

A New York Times analysis even found that Democrat “dark money” outspent Republican dark money by 66 percent; Democrats benefitted from $1.5 billion in dark money, while Republicans received $900 million.