Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (GNF) executive Shalomyah Bowers has been accused of “siphoning” off more than $10 million from donors.

The grassroots wing of the far-left activist organization (BLM Grassroots) alleged last week Bowers “siphoned” the money to pay his consulting firm after he joined the board of the foundation.

“Bowers is accused of paying the cash to his own Bowers Consulting Firm, and diverting resources from a new group called Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Inc.,” according to the New York Post. “BLM Grassroots was launched three months ago, records show. It claims to represent BLM chapters across the country.”

Attorney Walter Mosley, who founded the grassroots group, said in the lawsuit filed that Bowers “could not let go of his personal piggy bank.”

“Instead, he continued to betray the public trust by self-dealing and breaching his fiduciary duties. Instead of using the donations for its intended purposes, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers and intentionally took calculated steps to prevent those same resources from being used by BLM for on-the-ground movement work,” the lawsuit claimed.

Bowers has dismissed that lawsuit as little more than a “power move by someone hellbent on achieving power and control” of the Black Lives Matter movement, adding activists headed by California State University Pan-African Studies professor Melina Abdullah have been working to steal power away from the BLM foundation board of directors.

“It’s the most insane thing I’ve read in a court pleading, and it’s signed under penalty of perjury when they know it’s a lie,” Bowers told the Post while again proclaiming his innocence.

Bowers noted the foundation recently underwent audits that disprove the allegations brought against him.

“We are in the process of correcting things, of fixing things and dealing with disgruntled people who want to take over the group,” he said.

Bowers is just the latest high-ranking member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) to be accused of misappropriating funds.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted this week that she used the group’s $6 million property to host personal parties, igniting further suspicions of BLM leaders misusing funds for personal gain. https://t.co/lN4pPpdplU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 9, 2022

In May, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted to using the group’s $6 million property to host private parties after she had previously resigned from the organization amid scrutiny over her spending of charitable funds. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

One of those events took place in January 2021, where she apparently sought “refuge at the property amid threats on her life.” However, at that time, she chose to host an inauguration party celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with roughly 15 people, “including BLM Los Angeles chapter members and other prominent movement supporters,” according to the AP. Two months later, Cullors threw her son a birthday party at the BLM property, but she told the outlet “she intended to pay a rental fee to the foundation.”

Tax documents filed with the IRS also showed that Cullors would spend lavish funds for her brother and child’s father to perform various services.

“The tax documents as seen by numerous media outlets reveal BLM paid a company owned by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, nearly $970,000 to help “produce live events” and provide other “creative services,'” noted Breitbart News.