Former Trump administration United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will be “taking the holidays” to consider a possible 2024 presidential run.

Haley made her pronouncement during a Q&A session at a Turning Point USA event when an audience member asked if a woman would be in the White House come 2024.

“We are taking the holidays to kind of look at what the situation is,” she said. “I have said, I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now. If we decide to get into it, we’ll put 1000 percent in and we’ll finish it.”

The audience erupted into applause.

Asked if there will be a “conservative woman” in the White House in 2024, Haley says she’s “taking the holidays” to consider a possible run. Here’s her full answer, similar to what she said in Vegas last week: pic.twitter.com/2fzQZ5ZaT1 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 30, 2022

Former President Donald Trump is thus far the only Republican to declare his 2024 candidacy, while others consider a possible 2024 run, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Last year, Nikki Haley told the Associated Press that she would not run if Donald Trump pledged to run.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Nikki Haley also severely criticized the former president last year, saying he has no future in the Republican Party in the wake of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she told Politico. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”