Nikki Haley ‘Taking the Holidays’ to Consider a 2024 Run

Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Bois

Former Trump administration United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will be “taking the holidays” to consider a possible 2024 presidential run.

Haley made her pronouncement during a Q&A session at a Turning Point USA event when an audience member asked if a woman would be in the White House come 2024.

“We are taking the holidays to kind of look at what the situation is,” she said. “I have said, I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now. If we decide to get into it, we’ll put 1000 percent in and we’ll finish it.”

The audience erupted into applause.

Former President Donald Trump is thus far the only Republican to declare his 2024 candidacy, while others consider a possible 2024 run, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Last year, Nikki Haley told the Associated Press that she would not run if Donald Trump pledged to run.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nikki Haley also severely criticized the former president last year, saying he has no future in the Republican Party in the wake of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she told Politico. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

