Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety filed a lawsuit over the May 24, 2022, Uvalde elementary school shooting and in the suit they claim Daniel Defense failed “to act to reasonably prevent” the deadly attack.

Everytown filed the suit on behalf of Sandra Torres, whose 10-year-old daughter, Eliahna Torres, was killed in the Uvalde attack.

The suit targets Daniel Defense, whose model DDM4 V7 rifle was used in the attack, and Uvalde gun store Oasis Outback, where the attacker passed an FBI background check before taking possession of his firearm(s).

Everytown and Torres’ suit also targets “The City of Uvalde, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, and the County of Uvalde; and The Uvalde Police Department, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, the Uvalde County Constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

In the suit, Everytown claims that Daniel Defense “[markets] its products in a manner that encouraged their illegal misuse.”

The suit is Torres v. Daniel Defense, No. 2:22-cv-00059 in US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

