Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Looks for Supporters amid White House Bid Speculation

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, unable to run for another term due to term limits, is holding two fundraisers on Wednesday to look for support and fund future political activity amid speculation of a possible 2024 presidential bid.

Hogan, looking to position himself as an “alternative” to former President Donald Trump, has two fundraisers scheduled for Wednesday at a hotel and casino outside Maryland’s state capital.

One of the events is supposed to launch his political action committee, Better Path Forward, while the other is to be held for his political organization, An America United, according to the organization’s executive director David Weinman.

Weinman said that he’s expecting the events to raise more than a million dollars.

Before Hogan attends his fundraisers, he is scheduled to participate in a leadership summit in Annapolis, Maryland, where he is expected to talk about the future of the country.

“For eight years, Governor Hogan has demonstrated how to lead and deliver commonsense conservative results in a deep-blue state, and we’ve seen overwhelming support in Maryland and across the country for building on this model of success,” Weinman told AP News. “We are excited to host these events to celebrate that success and look toward the future.”

Hogan, a critic of Trump, has publicly said that he is focused on finishing his final term as Maryland’s governor, which ends in January, before he makes any announcement on his future.

Despite what Hogan has said publicly, AP News noted that Wednesday’s casino event, which has media availability scheduled, is identical to Hogan’s event in November 2o13 when he told supporters he planned to run for governor. However, at that time, similar to Wednesday’s event, he did not have plans to make a formal announcement that he was going to run until a couple of months later.

Notably, the candidate Hogan endorsed for governor lost in the Republican primary. The candidate Trump endorsed lost in November to Governor-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

