Ron DeSantis to Release Autobiography ‘The Courage to Be Free’ in February

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is reportedly set to release an autobiography, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, early next year, which “will center on critical issues that brought [DeSantis] to the center of the debate over the future of our country.”

Broadside, HarperCollins’ wing which “specializes in conservative nonfiction,” will publish the book focusing on DeSantis’s life, including his family and his wife’s battle with cancer. According to reports, it will detail the governor’s roots — “growing up in a working-class family, playing in the Little League World Series, working his way through Yale University and Harvard Law School, volunteering for the Navy after 9/11 and serving in Iraq.”

The publisher added that the book will also focus on “critical issues” that brought the governor to the spotlight “over the future of our country.”

“He shares his thinking from when he was fighting back against COVID mandates and restrictions, critical race theory, [and] woke corporations,” per the publisher.

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground,” DeSantis said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Florida is proof positive that we, the people, are not powerless in the face of these elites.”

However, this is not DeSantis’s first foray into book publishing, as he authored Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama in 2011, prior to his stint in the U.S. Congress.

DeSantis’s autobiography is set to be released February 28, 2023 and comes amid growing speculation of a 2024 presidential bid, although he has not overtly indicated an intention of doing so at this point.