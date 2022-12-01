Gov. Brian Kemp (R) responded to the hoax calls regarding active shooters at public schools by warning would-be attackers that Georgia will have trained 400 new resource officers for school security by the end of this year.

Breitbart News noted that CBS47 and FOX30 reported that the “prank calls” placed numerous schools in the state on lockdown and sent first responders rushing to the schools to defend students.

11 Alive reported the Gov. Kemp responded to hoax call by describing them as a “cruel hoax.”

He simultaneously praised first responders, “They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children. Within five minutes of the first emergency call at the first school, state troopers were in the building, combing for any threats.”

And in the event that the hoax calls were test runs by would-be attackers, Kemp said that his administration provided funds to help public schools up security to meet any would-be school attackers with an immediate response.

He said:

As the father of three daughters, the possibility of an active school shooter is a concern that I ask God to guard against every day. That is why we provided $30,000 for campus security to every single public school in the state my first year in office and why we have followed up with further school security grants since then. By the end of this year, we will also have trained over 400 school resource officers and provided them with further supports.

Kemp pointed out that the FBI is pursuing those who made the hoax calls, describing the calls as “acts of domestic terrorism.”

