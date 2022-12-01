Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined the growing list of members of Congress who have denounced Nick Fuentes, a holocaust denier and white nationalist, in the aftermath of his attendance at dinner with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago two days before Thanksgiving.

CNN White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López tweeted about House Republican Leader Kevin’s claim that Greene had already denounced Fuentes. However, Barrón-López claimed “there’s no public evidence Greene denounced Fuentes,” and noted her attendance and Fuentes’ annual America First Political Action Conference.

“Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racists anti-semitic ideology,” Greene responded. “I can’t comprehend why the media is obsessed with him.”

Fuentes, who marched at the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville in 2017, has voiced support for racial segregation and promised a “tidal wave of white identity.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Fuentes said his existence is “absolutely” harmed by Jewish people. In 2019, a clip emerged of Fuentes denying the Holocaust. Fuentes has called Donald Trump disavowing white supremacy “totally wrong and a big mistake.” Fuentes was also at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. He also said Jim Crow laws, segregated water fountains, and schools were all “better for” white and black people.

Greene also called out CNN for not pressing Democrats about antisemitism that comes from their own members.

“Do you actually report real news or just use CNN for your political activism?” Greene tweeted. “Have you questioned Democrats if they denounce Israel hating Ilhan Omar?”

Although Greene spoke and Fuentes’s conference earlier in the year, she told reporters that she did not know Fuentes shortly after her speech.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I have never heard him speak, I have never seen a video,” Greene told reporters days after the conference. “I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial.”

Greene claimed she spoke at the conference to address the upcoming generation of conservatives.

“I went to his event last night to address his very large following because it’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about,” she said.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.