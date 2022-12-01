Poll: GOP Probe into Biden Family Business Has Majority Support

A majority of voters approve of the Republicans’ planned probe into the Biden family business, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed this week.

After Rep. James Comer (R-TN) announced on November 17 that the House GOP would investigate, polling showed that 62 percent approve of the investigation, including 42 percent who strongly approve. Thirty-four percent disapprove, 23 percent of these strongly disapproving.

Comer has argued President Joe Biden was “compromised” by the family’s business dealings in China, Ukraine, and Africa. “In the 218th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence,” he said.

Sixty-one percent of voters believe it is likely Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business deals, including at least one involving a company in mainland China. Forty-four percent say it is very likely.

Despite overwhelming evidence, 34 percent do not believe Joe Biden was consulted in the family’s business.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters on November 22 with a 3 point margin of error.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.