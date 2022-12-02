Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), a critic of former President Donald Trump, insists that he has “not thought” about a 2024 presidential run, but he has yet to rule out the possibility entirely.

Kemp told NBC News’s Vaughan Hillyard that he has “not thought about 2024” after facing Democrat Stacey Abrams and winning his reelection bid. Instead, he said, he is focused on helping Republican Herschel Walker win his senatorial bid in next week’s runoff against Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I’m not focused on 2024,” Kemp replied to a question from Hillyard. “We’re working on getting a budget put together for this great state. We got our legislative session coming up. We got our inauguration coming up.”

If Kemp runs for president, he would ultimately be running against the former president, who officially announced his bid last month. He also acknowledged that there would be a lot of Republicans hopping in the race for a bid to the White House.

“There’s going to be a lot of great Republicans that are going to be running,” the governor stated.

During his reelection bid, Trump attempted to oust him from office by endorsing former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in a primary bid against him in the gubernatorial race. However, despite Trump’s endorsing Perdue, Kemp won the primary with more than the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

In his interview with NBC News, when asked about what Republicans across the country should “take away” from his reelection win, he said:

I was doing what I told [Georgians] I would do. I was following the law and the Constitution. To me, that’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than any other political figure in our country, including a president.

Kemp was also asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another potential 2024 hopeful who has yet to make an official bid:

I think Governor DeSantis has done a great job. … I think, much like myself, Ron’s been fighting for conservative values and to keep his state moving forward. And I think he got rewarded on Election Day for that.

All of this comes as multiple potential 2024 Republican primary candidates have started to make big moves across the county.

In fact, as Breitbart reported earlier this week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), unable to run for another term as governor due to term limits, held two fundraisers on Wednesday looking for possible support and funds to fuel future political activity; it is rumored that he may also make a 2024 presidential bid. However, Hogan has already publicly said that he is focused on finishing his final term as Maryland’s governor, which ends in January, before he makes any announcement about his future plans.

