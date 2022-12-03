Man Shot Dead After Allegedly Charging Officers with Knife

Police in Gwinnett, Georgia, shot and killed a man about 1:00 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

WSB-TV reports that a security guard called police about a suspicious person. The guard alleged a man had approached her with a knife while she “was in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot.”

The guard said the man asked her if she was armed.

Officers spotted the man upon reaching the scene and ordered him to drop the knife. Instead, he allegedly charged the officers and they shot him, 11 Alive notes.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police do not know what the man, allegedly armed with a knife, was doing in the parking lot.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.