Former President Donald Trump suggested the “termination” of the United States Constitution could be allowable in response to the bombshell report that the Democrat Party colluded with Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election.

The former president made his observation via his Truth Social account on Saturday following journalist Matt Taibbi’s thorough report on Twitter’s internal communications during the 2020 elections at the behest of newly-minted CEO Elon Musk.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump said.

Putting the Founding Fathers in quotes — “Our Great ‘Founders'” — the president then essentially seemed to suggest the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution could be allowable.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he added.

In some later posts, the former president said that America stands embarrassed on the world stage due to the revelations, while trashing “RINO” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The world is laughing at the United States of America and its corrupt and rigged Presidential Election of 2020!” he said. “UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!”

“I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS, and all of the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the Presidential Election of 2020 approved and out of the way fast enough, are thinking now? They are a disgrace to our great Party, and to our Nation, which has become a laughing stock all over the World!” he added.

Earlier in the day, the former president said that the revelations from Twitter vindicated his claims that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen by a combination of Democrats, Big Tech, ‘law enforcement,’ and other bad actors.”

“Sadly, we have become a corrupt Country, perhaps one of the most corrupt anywhere in the world. We MUST right this horrible wrong, and take our Country back!” he said.

As Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari thoroughly reported, Twitter not only suppressed the laptop story, but did so in collusion with the Democrat Party.

“An email from Carl Szabo, one of the tech industry’s top lobbyists in D.C., told Twitter that Democrat lawmakers he spoke to in the aftermath of the decision all believed ‘social media needs to moderate more,’ and complained that the Hunter Biden story had been allowed to travel as far as it did,” the report noted.

“Szabo summarized the concerns of Democrats: ‘They let conservatives muddy the water and claim the Biden campaign looked corrupt even though Biden is innocent,'” Bokhari added.