House Judiciary GOP Twitter Poll Respondents Overwhelmingly Reject Media Cartel Bill

A Twitter poll conducted by House Judiciary Committee Republicans found that respondents overwhelmingly reject the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA).

The poll, which garnered input from over 7,100 Twitter users, found that 93.7 percent of respondents reject a bill “to allow Big Media to form a cartel to bargain with Big Tech,” otherwise known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. Only 6.3 percent support the legislation.

Should Republicans support legislation to allow Big Media to form a cartel to bargain with Big Tech? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 4, 2022

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, replied, “No.”

The Twitter poll concludes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) caved to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and will allow the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to include the highly controversial JCPA, sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari and Matthew Boyle.

This capitulation happened over the objections of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). McCarthy argued against including the legislation but was overruled by Pelosi, Schumer, and McConnell.

Bokhari and Boyle reported:

The JCPA has absolutely nothing to do with national defense, so the move—a swan song of sorts for Pelosi, who just announced she is leaving congressional leadership but retaining her House seat after Democrats lost the majority to the GOP in the midterm elections—is an egregious step for an outgoing leader of the past against precedent as the NDAA has generally been reserved just for national security matters. Proponents of the JCPA have been struggling for over a year to move the controversial proposal through Congress, hitting roadblocks every step of the way in committee hearings and fierce opposition from Republicans like McCarthy and others including Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Marsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, and more.

On Breitbart News Saturday, R Street Institute fellow Josh Withrow said that the JCPA would only benefit the large media conglomerates, despite the bill’s portrayal as a boon to local, independent news outlets.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.