A majority of Americans “support Elon Musk’s ongoing efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform,” a December Trafalgar Group poll shows.

Out of 1,085 likely general election voters polled between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, a majority — 52.3 percent — say they support Musk’s Twitter endeavors, 31.3 percent say they do not, and 16. 3 percent are unsure. The margin of error is ±2.9 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

When the “not sure” option is removed, 62.6 percent say they support Musk’s ongoing effort, while 37.4 percent say they do not.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats are much less supportive of free speech and transparency on the social media platform than Republicans. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats polled (59.3 percent) say they do not support Musk’s efforts, and 23.5 percent say they are not sure. A little over 17 percent support Musk.

Republicans overwhelmingly support the change in Twitter, 84.8 percent saying they support Musk’s transparency efforts compared to just 5 percent who do not. Unaffiliated voters are more closely aligned with Republicans on the matter, 54.2 percent saying they support Musk compared to 30.5 percent who say they do not.

The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The poll results come as Musk continues to release behind-the-scenes information about how the platform, under its previous leadership, suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story,”interfered in elections,” and censored conservative voices.