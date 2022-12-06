Most illegal aliens enrolled in a fast-track asylum program created by President Joe Biden never end up appearing at their scheduled court hearings after being released into the United States, new bombshell data reveals.

The data, compiled by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, reveals the extent to which Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network is freeing illegal aliens into the U.S. interior, under the guise of seeking asylum, who have no intention of actually seeking asylum because they do not have valid claims.

In May 2021, Biden started the “Dedicated Dockets” program as a fast-track asylum process that promises to get border crossers through federal immigration courts within 300 days. More than 110,000 border crossers have been in the program but only about 40,000 of those cases have been closed.

Of those closed cases, less than eight percent were granted asylum while more than 67 percent never showed up to their scheduled court hearing. The data indicates that while thousands of illegal aliens are released into the U.S. interior every day, 93 percent do not secure asylum.

Even for those who show up to their scheduled court hearing, the overwhelming majority are denied asylum after having been released into the U.S. interior. A whopping 72 percent of illegal aliens who went through full court proceedings were found to have invalid asylum claims.

Deportations for illegal aliens denied asylum or who never showed up to their hearing continue to be rare, prior data has revealed.

In August, the Center for Immigration Studies noted that less than two percent of illegal aliens who had been ordered deported by a judge after filing invalid asylum claims were actually deported from the U.S. interior.

Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told Breitbart News that the Biden administration is deporting just one illegal alien for every 100 illegal aliens successfully crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.