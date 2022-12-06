Fauci’s Deputy Was ‘Impressed’ by the Way the Chinese Were Handling Coronavirus

One of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s deputies at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was “impressed” by the way China was handling the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus, tidbits from Fauci’s recently released deposition reveal.

The full November 23 deposition, as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s lawsuit against the Biden administration and federal officials, reveals that Fauci’s deputy, Dr. Cliff Lane, joined a World Health Organization (W.H.O.) delegation to China at the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and came back reporting how “impressed” he was by how the authoritarian regime was handling the outbreak.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) record, Lane believed the Chinese were managing the virus in a “structured” way.

“When we got there, the outbreak was already coming under control in China. The measures they put in place appear to be working. I think that they felt there were lessons learned they wanted to share with the rest of the world,” Lane reportedly said.

Fauci confirmed that he discussed this with Lane upon his deputy’s return, and the conversation centered around how impressed Lane was by the authoritarian regime’s handling of the outbreak.

“The answer is I did, and it relates really a lot to what — the sentence — what he said. Dr. Lane was very impressed about how from a clinical public health standpoint, the Chinese were handling the isolation, the contact tracing, the building of facilities to take care of people, and that’s what I believed he meant when he said were managing this in a very structured, organized way,” Fauci stated, affirming that Lane also stated that America would possibly “have to go as extreme a degree of social distancing to help bring our outbreak her control,” just as China.

When asked if Lane discussed that, specifically, with Fauci after the trip, Fauci stated that “he might have,” adding, “I don’t recall the exact sentence.” Fauci stated that he did not “recall” well over 100 times throughout the deposition.

“But he did discuss with me that the Chinese had a very organized way of trying to contain the spread in Wuhan and elsewhere. He didn’t get a chance to go to Wuhan, but he was in Beijing, and I believe other cities — at least Beijing — and he mentioned that they had a very organized, well-regimented way of handling the outbreak,” Fauci added:

When asked if he agreed with Lane’s conclusion, Fauci praised Lane as an “astute clinician,” adding, “I have every reason to believe that his evaluation of the situation was accurate and correct.” Fauci also was unable to say whether or not Lane communicated with Chinese officials on the trip.

Meanwhile, Chinese citizens are continually suppressed by the totalitarian regime’s “zero-COVID” policies, nearly three years after the start of the pandemic. This includes “brutal lockdowns, stays in dirty quarantine camps, police brutality, starvation, and lack of access to health care on citizens to allegedly protect them from Chinese coronavirus infections,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Read the entire deposition here.