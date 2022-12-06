Oregon DOJ Asks Judge to Temporarily Block State’s New Gun Control

The Oregon Department of Justice is asking a district judge to temporarily block the permit-to-purchase requirement contained in recently passed Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114).

BM 114 is a multi-faceted gun control package that passed with 50.65 percent of the vote on November 8, 2022. The measure bans ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds and requires Oregon residents to get a permit before being allowed to purchase a gun.

The permit will cost $65, which means the price of a $500 pistol immediately equates to $565.

BM 114 tasks law enforcement with the burden of issuing the permits, and some individuals in law enforcement are concerned that the process for issuing the permits could destroy office budgets and/or tie up needed personnel.

On October 25, 2022, Breitbart News reported Oregon’s Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips worried the permit requirement could be a budget wrecker for smaller police departments that lack the manpower to handle permit issuance, renewal, and other aspects of Measure 114.

Gun sales more than doubled in Oregon with Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114) pending, and Oregon State Police are struggling to keep up with the demand for background checks. https://t.co/fZrtiWGlu5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 19, 2022

BM 114’s permitting requirement is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022, a date which caused angst for Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner,

KGW8 quoted Skinner saying, “When the December 8 deadline was communicated to us, I think we all collectively panicked. As chiefs, this is about trying to put together a really robust, understandable, simple, consistent and equitable process for people — and we’re not in a space where we’re going to meet that deadline.”

The Oregon DOJ is asking a district court judge to temporarily block the permit requirement, while allowing all other aspects of BM 114 to take effect.

The Oregon DOJ is requesting two additional months before the permit system goes into effect, in hopes that the two months will be enough time for law enforcement to get ready.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.