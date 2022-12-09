Poll: Half Believe Biden Should Be ‘More Vocal’ in Supporting Chinese Protesters

Just under 50 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden should be more vocal in supporting the citizen-led protests in China, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked, “Do you think President Biden should be more vocal in his support for citizen-led protests in China?”

Almost half, 49.5 percent, said “yes,” Biden should be more vocal, while 30.7 percent said they are “not sure,” followed by 19.8 percent who said “no.”

Half of Democrats, 50.2 percent, remain unsure, but most Republicans and independents, 70.8 percent and 53.2 percent, respectively, believe Biden should be more vocal on the matter.

The survey, taken November 30 to December 3, 2022, among 1,085 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

The survey follows weeks of what the Associated Press described as “the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades,” spurred by the totalitarian regime’s “zero COVID” policy. This harsh “management” of the virus includes “stays in dirty quarantine camps, police brutality, starvation, and lack of access to health care” in the name of “protecting” citizens from the virus, as Breitbart News reported.

Critics of the authoritarian regime in the United States, however, have pointed out that the communist leaders are simply using the virus to advance their oppressive goals, continually violating peoples’ liberties.

“This zero COVID policy is draconian and violates people’s liberties, and it is completely unscientific. And the people of China are right to be able to speak out and protest against what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is doing,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) remarked last month.

“Zero COVID is really just a pretext for them to do what they want to do anyways, and that is not a model that can work over the long term,” he added. “The people in China are finally speaking out against it.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s “Zero COVID” policy is draconian, unscientific, and represents a gross violation of individual rights. The Chinese people are right to protest the maniacal impulse to exercise total control of the population which is the hallmark of the CCP regime. pic.twitter.com/pTMzG92u0U — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 29, 2022

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in the wake of criticisms from around the globe — including the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) — is attempting to convince the world that it is easing up on its “zero COVID” policies, teasing an end to the mass lockdowns.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Chinese Communist Party initially responded to international media becoming aware of the protests by insisting that lockdowns and quarantine camps were necessary and that it would never “lie flat,” a derisive term it uses for countries that have mostly abandoned using the pandemic to violate the civil rights of its citizens, such as America. By Thursday, however, the state-run Global Times publication was declaring an end to “large-scale” lockdowns. … On Sunday, Hu’s [Global Times commentator Hu Xijin] publication the Global Times reported, citing the Communist Party, that “at least a dozen cities across China” were preparing to ease lockdowns, testing requirements, and other civil rights violations. The newspaper insisted the alleged easing of restrictions was merely “symbolic” and not intended as a move towards “lying flat.” “Those measures – seen as symbolic moves to ease the burden on community management and relieve the already strained public healthcare resources – should not be viewed as ‘lying flat’ in China’s [Chinese coronavirus] battle,” the state propaganda outlet proclaimed, “or ‘suddenly opening by loosening all [Chinese coronavirus] restrictions,’ some public health experts told the Global Times on Sunday.”

Notably, China at one point claimed not to have had a single coronavirus death for six months, yet CCP officials have continued to impose harsh tactics — including house arrest, family separation, and quarantine camps — in the name of public safety.