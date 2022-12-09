Poll: Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 5 Points in Potential Matchup 

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he's been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard bearer. …
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads former President Donald Trump by five points in a potential 2024 Republicans primary matchup, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll found Thursday.

If the primary were held today, 47 percent of registered Republican voters would support DeSantis, while 42 percent say they would back Trump.

According to YouGov polling, DeSantis has lost 13 points in recent weeks nationwide. YouGov polling from mid-November shows DeSantis was leading by 18 points (51-33 percent).

When voters were asked, “If your state’s 2024 Republican primary for president were held today, who would you vote for?” Trump led DeSantis by five points (35-30 percent).

Respondents were also asked, “Who do you think has a better chance of winning the 2024 general election for president?” Republicans notched Trump with a greater chance of winning the presidency than another Republican (48-38 percent).

When the poll asked the same question specifically between Trump and DeSantis, 46 percent of Republicans said Trump. Forty-two percent said DeSantis.

DeSantis has not announced if he will run for president. But after his nearly 20 point gubernatorial reelection in November, many have speculated he may run for president.
After the midterm election, Trump announced he is running for president.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said at Mar-a-Lago. “Your country is being destroyed before your eyes.”

The poll was conducted December 1-5, 2022, among 1,635 adults. No margin of error was provided.

