Poll: Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 5 Points in Potential Matchup 

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads former President Donald Trump by five points in a potential 2024 Republicans primary matchup, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll found Thursday.
If the primary were held today, 47 percent of registered Republican voters would support DeSantis, while 42 percent say they would back Trump.
According to YouGov polling, DeSantis has lost 13 points in recent weeks nationwide. YouGov polling from mid-November shows DeSantis was leading by 18 points (51-33 percent).
When voters were asked, “If your state’s 2024 Republican primary for president were held today, who would you vote for?” Trump led DeSantis by five points (35-30 percent).
When the poll asked the same question specifically between Trump and DeSantis, 46 percent of Republicans said Trump. Forty-two percent said DeSantis.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said at Mar-a-Lago. “Your country is being destroyed before your eyes.”
The poll was conducted December 1-5, 2022, among 1,635 adults. No margin of error was provided.
