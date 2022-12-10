“All you see is weakness” in President Joe Biden’s deals, Senator-Elect Katie Britt (R-AL) told Breitbart News Saturday in reaction to the Biden administration trading WNBA star Brittney Griner for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Britt said Americans are seeing nothing but “total weakness” in President Biden’s actions.

“It is ridiculous,” she said, noting that leftists are trying to “change the fabric of this nation,” whether it be through weak deals, woke corporations, or Democrat attempts to pass bad legislation, like the JCPA media cartel bill.

“But we all know that the safety and security position is paramount. And we all believe in peace through strength, and every single time that Joe Biden enters into one of these conversations and or starts to renegotiate agreements, all you see is weakness,” she said, explaining that it is always great to see an American come home.

However, Biden left behind a former Marine and traded Griner for the “Merchant of Death,” who is a “national security risk.” Further, he did this at “a time when we’re trying to squeeze Russia out to bring them to the table to make them finally, you know, come to some type of resolution and conclusion of this war that they’re in, and we give them back someone who has killed innocent civilians, who has killed our agents — literally his name, ‘Merchant of Death,'” she added.

LISTEN:

“And this trade, once again, is another sign of weakness and, simply put, it just was not a strong deal,” she said, adding that other adversaries are going to try to take advantage of the precedent that has been set.

“He made this deal before the Georgia runoff, but waited to announce it until after voters cast their ballot. That tells you that he knows it wasn’t a good deal for America. He knows he wasn’t a projection of strength, and while we are all happy to get Brittney home, we need him to have our back at the table,” she said.

“He did the exact opposite. And once again, people will see this and they will take advantage of it,” she warned.

“We know that when we left Afghanistan — that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden — that other nations took a look, Russia being one of them, China being another instance, ‘we see weakness and we are going to act,'” Britt continued, noting that this will be no different as Biden has displayed a “consistent pattern of weakness.”

“He is a disaster as a commander-in-chief, and we have got to make sure that we put people in office and that we have conservatives stand up for strength,” she added.